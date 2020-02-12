Thales Academy, a college preparatory network of Pre-K-12 independent schools based in North Carolina, is expanding to include its first Tennessee campus, with a new campus location in Franklin opening for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Franklin campus will open this July, initially offering grades K-3 for the 2020-2021 school year, with more grades to come in future years.

“We look forward to offering our Thales Academy model of the highest quality education at the most affordable tuition price to Nashville area families,” says Bob Luddy, founder of Thales Academy. “We are excited for the opportunity to grow and serve students outside of North Carolina as we expand to Tennessee and Virginia this summer.”

A parent interest meeting is scheduled for the following dates- March 10th, April 14th, May 12th, and June 9th at 6:30 p.m. at The Gate Community Church, 3835 Carothers Parkway, Franklin, TN 37067. Mr. Luddy and two campus administrators will present about Thales Academy and will be available to answer questions. Children are welcome to attend. For more information and to register for this event, visit www.thalesacademy.org/Franklin.

Thales Academy currently operates eight campuses in the Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina areas, instructing over 3,000 students, and continues to add campuses as demand for its successful school model grows. Student formation is designed to develop the entire person, which is achieved through a research-based teaching method, best-in-class instructors, and a culture that embodies traditional values. Hallmarks of Thales Academy include: rigorous, college-prep academics that emphasize learning to mastery; character formation; real world skills development; personalized attention and affordable tuition with no extra fees or fundraising. Tuition is $6,000 per year, with payment plans, discounts, and scholarships available. Thales Academy does not accept vouchers.

About Thales Academy

Thales Academy is a Pre-K-12 college preparatory network of schools that assists parents in cultivating virtuous, critical thinking, compassionate individuals. Thales Academy fosters high standards of accountability, academic achievement, and civic responsibility through the use of a rigorous curriculum, character development, and technical and non-cognitive skills development. Thales Academy seeks to deliver the highest quality education at the lowest cost to parents and the community. Students are well-prepared for success in college and beyond, consistently outranking nationwide peers on objective, standardized tests and mastering skills that last a lifetime. For more information and to apply for admission online, visit www.thalesacademy.org.