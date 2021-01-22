Thai Esane Sets Open Date for Brentwood Location

Thai Esane’s owner and chef Nina Singto announced plans last fall to open a new location of the acclaimed Music Row restaurant in Williamson Co. in 2021. Thai Esane Brentwood will officially open to the public on Monday, Feb. 8 in Hill Center Brentwood at 203 Franklin Road, Suite 100.

“We have served the people of Nashville authentic Thai cuisine for more than six years now, and their loyal support is allowing us to expand to Williamson Co.,” said Singto. “We strive to honor the Thai/Laos culture through the restaurant’s food, décor and hospitability, and it’s such an amazing opportunity to share my culture to other neighborhoods of the city I call home.”

The new Brentwood location is a 3,500-square-foot space that will offer lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with dining room seating for 120 and patio seating for 40. Loyal Thai Esane customers will be pleased to see the full menu of favorite specialties such as drunken noodles, larb chicken wrap, papaya salad, Bangkok wings, pineapple boat fried rice, Malaysian noodles, and more at the new location.

Shortly following the Feb. 8 opening of the Brentwood location, Thai Esane will also take residency at Fifth + Broadway in downtown Nashville, which will mark the first Thai restaurant option in the core downtown area. This downtown location will offer an abbreviated menu featuring Singto’s top 10 best-selling dishes as part of the highly anticipated Assembly Food Hall.

To learn more about Thai Esane, visit www.thaiesane.com or connect to Thai Esane on Facebook.

About Thai Esane

Thai Esane’s menu reflects authentic Southeastern Asian cuisine with signature dishes from Thailand, Laos and Vietnam. Owner and Chef Nina Singto displays her passion for food with her flawless execution of house delicacies such as steamed dumplings, Malaysian-style noodles, papaya salad and various other authentic dishes.

Following her family’s success with the long-running enterprise of King Market in Antioch, Singto first opened Thai Esane in Nashville in June 2014, earning a cult following amongst Nashville food fanatics. The acclaimed restaurant moved to its new Music Row home in September 2019 on the ground floor of the Element Music Row building at 1520 Division Street with two additional locations in Brentwood and downtown Nashville slated to open in 2021.