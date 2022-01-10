Thai and Sushi Restaurant The Eastern Peak to Open in Franklin

The Eastern Peak, which first opened in Murray, Ky., in 2006 and has since expanded to Middle Tennessee will open at Meridian Cool Springs, 2000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin.

The Eastern Peak is known for its Thai and sushi dishes that take on an American twist and combine a modern ambiance inspired by culture and art. The Meridian location is slated to open in spring 2022 which will be The Eastern Peak’s sixth restaurant.

David Szemeredy, chief operating officer of The Eastern Peak at Meridian, said in a release he decided to bring the business to this particular community b ecause he always wanted to be in the Cool Springs area. “We want to provide good food and service to the people of Franklin, and we are looking forward to getting to know the community and having the community get to know us.”

The restaurant has two locations in Kentucky, and three in the Nashville area:133 12th Avenue North, 8121 Sawyer Brown Road and 536 Thompson Lane.

Recent tenants to open at Meridian include Hotworx, an infrared sauna workout and New Moon Yoga, owned by husband and wife, Chad and Jenn Fitzgerald. Clean Juice is slated to open early 2022. The Meridian location is husband and wife Sean and Maylissa Ballance’s first Clean Juice franchise.