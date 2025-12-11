Textbooks & Materials: WCS Public Review Dates

Williamson County Schools is in the process of reviewing and adopting instructional materials for the 2025-26 school year, and the district is inviting community members to participate.

Six public review sessions will take place in January and February at 1761 West Main Street in Franklin. The textbooks that are up for adoption are for Lifetime Wellness in high school, health/physical education in middle school and CCTE Information Technology and Advanced Manufacturing.

Materials being considered for adoption will be made available to view, and community members will have the opportunity to provide feedback. Curriculum specialists will be at each session to answer questions.

For more information about the textbook adoption process, visit the Tennessee Department of Education website. The dates and times of the public review sessions are listed below:

Wednesday, January 14 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, January 21 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, January 28 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, January 30 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, February 3 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, February 9 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

