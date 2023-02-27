Texas Roadhouse Opens in Spring Hill

Texas Roadhouse in Spring Hill opens today, February 27, 2023 with a grand opening event.

The Spring Hill Chamber invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of Texas Roadhouse in Spring Hill with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 27 from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm.

On social media, Texas Roadhouse shared, “Hello Spring Hill! We are putting the final touches on everything and will be officially open to welcome in the community on Monday, February 27 at 3pm. We can’t wait to see y’all then!”

Texas Roadhouse is located at 1065 Crossings Circle. The original opening date, earlier this month, was delayed due to construction delays.

Kent Taylor opened the first Texas Roadhouse in Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993. Since then, the company has grown to more than 520 locations and ten foreign countries. They are famous for our Hand-Cut Steaks, Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs, Made-From-Scratch Sides, and Fresh-Baked Bread.