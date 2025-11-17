Texans edge Titans in field goal finale

November 16th, 2025 — Matthew Wright drilled a 35-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Houston Texans to a 16-13 road victory over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. The win improved Houston to 5-5 while Tennessee dropped to 1-9, extending their miserable season.

The Texans controlled possession for over 31 minutes but struggled to find the end zone. Houston’s offense relied on methodical drives and Wright’s leg, with the kicker converting all three field goal attempts plus the game-winner. Tennessee fought back from a 13-6 deficit to tie the game with 1:35 remaining before Wright’s heroics crushed their hopes.

Quarterback Battle Features Contrasting Styles

Davis Mills managed the game effectively for Houston, completing 26 of 41 passes for 274 yards and one touchdown without an interception. Mills was sacked four times but scrambled for key yardage when needed.

Quarterback Team Comp Att Yds TD Int Rate Davis Mills HOU 26 41 274 1 0 90.9 Cam Ward TEN 24 37 194 1 0 87.0

Cam Ward showed mobility for Tennessee despite the loss, adding 33 rushing yards on three carries. The rookie was sacked three times and lost a crucial fumble in the fourth quarter that set up a Houston field goal.

Ground Game Stalls for Both Teams

Neither team dominated on the ground in this defensive struggle. Houston’s running backs combined for just 75 yards on 23 carries while Tennessee managed 58 yards on 17 attempts.

Running Back Team Att Yds TD Long Woody Marks HOU 18 44 0 12 Nick Chubb HOU 3 17 0 8 Tony Pollard TEN 10 22 0 7 Tyjae Spears TEN 4 3 0 1

Woody Marks led all rushers with 44 yards on 18 carries for Houston. Tony Pollard carried the load for Tennessee with 22 yards on 10 touches while also catching three passes.

Houston orchestrated a 13-play drive in the final two minutes after Tennessee tied the game, converting a crucial third-and-16 when Mills found Collins for 17 yards. That connection set up Wright’s game-winner as the clock hit zero.

