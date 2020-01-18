The former O’Charley’s at 100 Eastpark Drive in Brentwood has been vacant since the restaurant closed in 2018. Soon, it will be the home to Tex-Mex chain Chuy’s. Building renovation is currently underway.

The new Brentwood Chuy’s is slated to open at the end of March/early April, according to Morgan Coburn of Chuy’s.

You can also find Chuy’s at 3061 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

About Chuy’s

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy’s owns and operates full-service restaurants across 19 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy’s highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, “unchained” look and feel, as expressed by the concept’s motto “If you’ve seen one Chuy’s, you’ve seen one Chuy’s!”. For further information about Chuy’s, including the nearest location, visit the Chuy’s website at www.chuys.com.