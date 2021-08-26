Teriyaki Madness Opens in Brentwood

Vishal Patel and Hiren Dayaramani are opening the newest Teriyaki Madness in Williamson County on August 26th, 2021. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant will offer huge, satisfying bowls of addicting flavors made with high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fried veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles.

The new shop is located at 7115 Southpoint Parkway Suite 2, Brentwood near ALDI.

Patel and Dayaramani are inviting locals out to celebrate the Teriyaki Madness grand opening with events beginning August 26th through September 1st. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are included below:

Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $5 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app. August 26th: Grand Opening celebration event kicks off at 11:00 a.m., with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. Any customer who places an order through the app between 8/26-9/1 will be entered to be one of five winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year, or one of twenty winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.

August 28th: $1 from every regular bowl purchased will be donated to a local charity partner.

Patel and Dayaramani moved to the US from India in 2015 with one goal: to become business owners and create job opportunities in their local community. They both had thriving careers in the hotel industry and knew they wanted to enter the franchise industry since it allowed them to have the support they needed from a corporate level. The pair was particularly impressed by the brand’s fresh, delicious food and the opportunities for growth. Looking ahead, they plan to open more locations throughout Nashville.

“We are thrilled to finally fulfill our dreams of business ownership with an established brand like Teriyaki Madness,” said Patel. “We researched brands all across the board, but none of them compared to Teriyaki Madness. As Indian natives who cook fresh meals everyday, we really resonated with this brand and we’re confident that locals will be huge fans. We’re looking forward to this partnership and for future growth with the brand.”

“In the past decade, we have been growing at a rapid pace, introducing bold flavors in new communities. We are ecstatic to be opening up our 3rd Tennessee shop in Brentwood,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “Vishal and Hiren are wonderful members of our franchise family and we are so excited to watch and support them as they champion the brand’s entry into this new market. Vishal and Hiren will surely drive success in the state as Teriyaki Madness continues to expand beyond Brentwood and throughout Tennessee.”

For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Brentwood, visit the restaurant’s official website, www.TeriyakiMadness.com.

ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises, FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years, and was named the fastest-growing restaurant chain in the United States by Restaurant Business in 2021. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has more than 100 shops open, with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com.