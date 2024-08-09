Tenth Annual High Hopes & Hops Returns in September

Tickets and sponsorships are available now for High Hopes Development Center’s 10th annual High Hopes & Hops presented by AP-Live on Monday, Sept. 9, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Jackalope Brewing Company’s Wedgewood-Houston taproom, The Ranch.

The happy hour-themed event will feature food from Hattie B’s and Jackalope hand-crafted brews, live music from Chris Garner, as well as a silent auction. Born from an idea by High Hopes therapist Lori Scott and her husband, Ricky, High Hopes & Hops was created to fundraise for the center’s Excellence Fund, which supports professional development and staff training for its therapists.

“It’s been an incredible year of big milestones for High Hopes Development Center, marking our 10th year of High Hopes & Hops and four decades of serving families in our community,” said Nan Zierden, High Hopes director of development. “We look forward to returning to The Ranch, and we welcome everyone to enjoy an evening of feel-good fun.”

Additional 2024 event sponsors currently include The Kingston Group, Equitable Trust Company, Martin & Zerfoss and the Laseter Family.

Tickets can be purchased for $50 per person, or $75 per couple. For more information and to purchase tickets or a sponsorship, visit https://www.highhopesforkids.org/high-hopes-and-hops or contact Nan Zierden at [email protected].

