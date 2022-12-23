TennGreen Land Conservancy Names New Executive Director

Alice Hudson Pell advances into the role for the Tennessee-based environmental nonprofit after serving as Interim Executive Director

TennGreen Land Conservancy announced that Alice Hudson Pell (Nashville) has been named the organization’s new Executive Director. Prior to the announcement, Hudson Pell led the award-winning nonprofit as its Interim Executive Director, succeeding Steve Law. Christie Henderson will also advance from Director of Land Conservation of TennGreen Land Conservancy to Deputy Director.

Alice Hudson Pell joined TennGreen Land Conservancy, previously known as Tennessee Parks & Greenways Foundation, in 2014. Prior to her appointment as Executive Director, Hudson Pell served as the organization’s Associate Director for nearly four years and its Director of Development for five years.

An active member of the Nashville community, Hudson Pell serves in leadership roles with the Junior League of Nashville (JLN) and on the Planning & Zoning Committee for her neighborhood association. In 2020 and 2021, she served as the Vice President for Development with JLN as the organization broke recent fundraising records in celebration of its 100th Anniversary. Hudson Pell’s work has been honored as a Nashville Emerging Leader Finalist—Environment four times for her efforts to protect Tennessee’s natural resources. In 2022, she completed the prestigious Nashville Emerging Leaders program. Service to other organizations includes a Board of Directors role for Big River Park Conservancy and an Advisory Board role to the Cumberland Trails Conference. She also serves as President of the Class of 2005 for Agnes Scott College and has served as the National Young Alumnae Fund Chair. Hudson Pell holds a Masters in Higher Education Administration, Institutional Advancement from Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College, and a Bachelor of Arts from

Agnes Scott College.

Christie Henderson joined TennGreen Land Conservancy in 2012. During her tenure, Henderson has overseen the conservation of approximately 40,000 acres, including the creation of Tull Bottom Wildlife Management Area, the establishment of Lincoln County’s first county park, and numerous expansions of Tennessee’s beloved parks, including Rock Island, Fall Creek Falls and the Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail. In 2018, Henderson was named Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Land Conservationist of the Year. The following year, Henderson spearheaded a significant land acquisition project at Grassy Cove that won the U.S. Forestry Department’s “Wings Across the Americas Habitat Conservation Partnership Award.”

TennGreen Land Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit and the oldest accredited statewide land conservancy in Tennessee. The organization protects, cares for, and connects people with Tennessee’s natural world by providing meaningful outdoor experiences, establishing conservation easements, supporting restoration efforts, and acquiring (or assisting in the acquisition of) privately-held land. This year, TennGreen Land Conservancy has conserved more than 5,000 acres of forests and open spaces in Tennessee. This includes land to expand Fall Creek Falls and Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Areas; advance the creation of Big River Park in West Memphis; and protect important waters and habitat in Hardin County, Franklin County, Coffee County, Lewis

County, and Cumberland County.

To learn more about TennGreen Land Conservancy, visit tenngreen.org now!