Tennessee Wins Monday Night Showdown Over Howard 11-4

WASHINGTON, DC – March 11, 2024 – No. 8 Tennessee used a nine-run second inning to defeat Howard 11-4 on Monday night at the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy.

UT (19-4) has won 11 consecutive games and outscored its opponents 58-5 over the last seven.

Junior Sophia Nugent went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Giulia Koutsoyanopulos finished 2-for-3, scored twice and had a team-high three RBIs.

Laura Mealer and McKenna Gibson finished with two hits apiece. Mealer drove in two RBIs and scored one run, while Koutsoyanopulos had an RBI and a run scored.

Kiki Milloy, Gabby and Alannah Leach and Destiny Rodriguez picked up Tennessee’s remaining hits.

Charli Orsini got the start for the Lady Vols in the circle and allowed four runs on four hits before giving way to Payton Gottshall. The graduate finished the game, tossing six innings, striking out seven, walking one and scattering three hits.

She earned the victory and is now 8-2 on the year.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News