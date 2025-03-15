Tennessee Wine Trail Offers Five Pathways

While most people know of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail that offers locals and tourists the opportunity to taste a number of small batch liquors made by a growing number of distilleries around the state, many do not know that Tennessee also has a growing wine industry. From small farms to large mountain estates, there are five wine trails available across the state offering an assortment of sweet and dry wines, as well as meads and ciders.

According to tennesseewines.com, Tennessee had a flourishing wine industry until Prohibition hit the state in 1919. It was not until 1973 that “seven individuals interested in viticulture and enology gathered around Judge William O. Beach’s, future owner of Beachaven Winery, kitchen table in Clarksville. They organized The Tennessee Viticultural and Oenological Society (TVOS). From its small beginnings, TVOS encouraged the growth of Tennessee wines.”

In 1980, Highland Manor in Jamestown, Tennessee became the first licensed Tennessee winery. “Under the tutelage of Mr. Fay Wheeler, Highland Manor Winery saw the state’s first crush of grapes for the purpose of commercial winemaking in Tennessee,” says tennesseewines.com.

The business took off in the later part of the 20th and the beginning of the 21st century. Interest in wine tasting led to the formation of the Tennessee Wine Trails.

The Wine Trail of the West begins in Jackson, Tennessee at Century Farms Winery and heads north from there to end in Martin, Tennessee at the Beau Monde Vineyards.

Century Farms Winery was originally the Spivey Farm, it now gets its name because of its designation as a “Tennessee Century Farm” by the Center for Historic Preservation. Farms receiving the designation are required to belong to the same family who has been farming the original acreage for at least 100 years. The farm was founded by Jo and Carl O’Cain. It is now operated by Jo’s son, Bart Horton. This fully functioning farm has been growing a full gamut of horticultural crops since Jo’s family started farming the land over 150 years ago.

Beau Monde is a small family-owned farm that makes their wine from grapes grown exclusively in Tennessee.

Located just outside of Nashville, the Natchez Trace Wine Trail, Amber Falls Winery and Cellars and Natchez Hills Vineyard which has a tasting room located at The Hermitage, former president Andrew Jackson’s home in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Judy and Tim Zaunbreaher purchased the Lewis County property that became Amber Falls Winery and Cellars in 2003 with the intention of building and opening a Christian retreat center. While the retreat center did not happen, a beautiful vineyard and winery did. The first vines, Chardonnay and Seyval Blanc, were planted in 2005. For the next three years, several thousand more vines were planted as the vineyard expanded. The winery tasting room opened in March of 2008.

Natchez Hills Vineyard was started by Jim and Karen Odom. Having cultivated a love of both wine and travel during their more than twenty years with the US Air Force and corporate sector, the Odoms were inspired to create a unique local experience combining their passions for old-world style wine, music, and bringing people together. From these passions their winery sprang forth.

Although not part of the Upper Cumberland Wine Trail, the place to end after traveling the trail is Arrington Vineyards, which overlooks the hills of Williamson County. But first, visitors will want to visit Tennessee’s oldest winery Highland Manor. It is located in Jamestown, Tennessee in an English Tudor home.

Arrington Vineyards, co-owned by Country Music artist Kix Brooks, is located 25 miles south of Nashville, Tennessee on a 95-acre property that includes 16 acres of vineyards, five tasting rooms, gorgeous views, shaded picnic areas, and live music on weekends from April to November.

“For over four decades, Highland Manor Winery has been producing fine, handcrafted wines in Jamestown, Tennessee,” says their website. “Our owners, Frederick and Rhonda Moody, are committed to continuing the winemaking tradition in Tennessee.”

DelMonaco Winery and Vineyard can be reached via Tennessee Central Railway. “Sometimes it’s less expensive to build a winery than to keep your wife supplied with wine,” said David DelMonaco on the winery’s website. That is his explanation for how a weekend hobby evolved into a premier Tennessee winery and vineyard. Eventually, they built a destination winery where there is music on the law on weekends when the train arrives.

Tucked between majestic ridges in the Great Smokey Mountains, the Rocky Top Wine Trail offers wineries like Apple Barn Winery and Hillside Winery. Located on the banks of the Little Pigeon River, the Apple Barn Winery offers fruit wines made from apples in small batches, while Hillside Winery focuses on Italian style wines.

Great Valley Wine Trail offers several wineries, including The Winery at Seven Springs which is located on the historic “Thunder Road” just outside Maynardville, a short drive from Knoxville. They carry a large selection of wines made with grape varietals grown in their vineyard and around Tennessee, as well as fruit from leading viti-cultural areas in the United States.

More information about Tennessee Wine Trail is available through the state of Tennessee Travel Guide or at Tennessee Wines.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email