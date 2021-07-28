Tennessee Wildlife Experts Hosting Free Virtual Classes on Outdoor Skills

Nashville, Tenn. (July 26, 2021) – Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy is offering free virtual classes for those wanting to learn new outdoor skills or brush up old ones.

To see a full list of upcoming classes and sign up, visit tnwf.org/virtual.

The Academy’s virtual classes are hosted live throughout the year, revolving through seasonal topics. Learn from experts on a range of outdoor topics including hunting and fishing best practices, camping essentials and more.

“We’re happy we’re able to offer flexible online classes for people who want to get more engaged in the outdoors,” said Taylor Martin Hunting and Fishing Academy manager. “The Academy’s virtual classes are a great way to learn from highly trained experts on your own time and in the comfort of your own home.”

Hunting and Fishing Academy is a program of Tennessee Wildlife Federation, a nonprofit dedicated to the conservation of Tennessee’s wildlife and natural resources. In addition to virtual classes, Hunting and Fishing Academy also provides hands-on instruction in the art of being an outdoorsman to beginner hunters and anglers of all ages. To see upcoming experiences near you visit tnwf.org/interest

Upcoming Virtual Classes

Aug. 10 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT Archery Hunting for Deer

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/hfa-vs- archeryhuntingfordeer-20210810

Aug. 17 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Dove Hunting 101

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/hfa-vs- dovehunting101-20210817

Sept. 14 7 – 8 p.m. CT – Treestand Safety

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/hfa-vs- treestandsafety-20210914

Sept. 16 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Camping in the Smokies

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/hfa-vs- campinginthesmokies-20210916

Oct. 14 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Trot Line and Jug Fishing 101

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/hfa-vs- trotlinejugfishing101-20211014

Oct. 19 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Introduction to Muzzleloading

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/hfa-vs- introductiontomuzzleloading- 20211019

Nov. 9 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Duck Hunting 101

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/vs- duckhunting101-20211109

Nov. 30 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Late Season Deer Hunting

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/vs- lateseasondeerhunting-20211130

Dec. 7 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Duck Calling

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/vs- duckcalling-20211207

Dec. 14 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Trapping 101

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/vs- trapping101-20211214

To learn more about Hunting and Fishing Academy visit tnwf.org/academy.