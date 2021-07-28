Tennessee Wildlife Experts Hosting Free Virtual Classes on Outdoor Skills

By
Press Release
-

Nashville, Tenn. (July 26, 2021)  – Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy is offering free virtual classes for those wanting to learn new outdoor skills or brush up old ones.

To see a full list of upcoming classes and sign up, visit tnwf.org/virtual.

The Academy’s virtual classes are hosted live throughout the year, revolving through seasonal topics. Learn from experts on a range of outdoor topics including hunting and fishing best practices, camping essentials and more.

“We’re happy we’re able to offer flexible online classes for people who want to get more engaged in the outdoors,” said Taylor Martin Hunting and Fishing Academy manager. “The Academy’s virtual classes are a great way to learn from highly trained experts on your own time and in the comfort of your own home.”

Hunting and Fishing Academy is a program of Tennessee Wildlife Federation, a nonprofit dedicated to the conservation of Tennessee’s wildlife and natural resources. In addition to virtual classes, Hunting and Fishing Academy also provides hands-on instruction in the art of being an outdoorsman to beginner hunters and anglers of all ages. To see upcoming experiences near you visit tnwf.org/interest

Upcoming Virtual Classes

Aug. 10 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT Archery Hunting for Deer

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/hfa-vs-archeryhuntingfordeer-20210810

    Aug. 17 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Dove Hunting 101

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/hfa-vs-dovehunting101-20210817

    Sept. 14 7 – 8 p.m. CT – Treestand Safety

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/hfa-vs-treestandsafety-20210914

Sept. 16 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Camping in the Smokies

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/hfa-vs-campinginthesmokies-20210916

    Oct. 14 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Trot Line and Jug Fishing 101

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/hfa-vs-trotlinejugfishing101-20211014

    Oct. 19 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Introduction to Muzzleloading

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/hfa-vs-introductiontomuzzleloading-20211019

    Nov. 9 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Duck Hunting 101

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/vs-duckhunting101-20211109

    Nov. 30 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Late Season Deer Hunting

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/vs-lateseasondeerhunting-20211130

    Dec. 7 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Duck Calling

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/vs-duckcalling-20211207

Dec. 14 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Trapping 101

Register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/vs-trapping101-20211214
To learn more about Hunting and Fishing Academy visit tnwf.org/academy.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here