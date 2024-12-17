Tennessee vs Ohio State: College Football Playoff First Round Preview

When #7 Tennessee (10-2) meets #6 Ohio State (10-2) in the College Football Playoff first round on December 21, it will mark just the second-ever meeting between these storied programs, with history and high stakes on the line in prime time.

The History

The only previous matchup between these programs came nearly three decades ago, when Tennessee defeated Ohio State 20-14 in the 1996 Citrus Bowl. While that game is ancient history, both programs enter this playoff matchup with similar aspirations but contrasting styles.

Quarterback Battle

Ohio State’s Will Howard has emerged as one of the nation’s most efficient passers, throwing for 2,860 yards with an impressive 27 touchdowns against just 8 interceptions. His counterpart, Tennessee sophomore Nico Iamaleava, has shown remarkable poise in his first full season as starter, posting 2,512 yards with 19 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions.

Ground Game Could Be Decisive

Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson has been nothing short of spectacular this season, rumbling for 1,485 yards and finding the end zone 22 times. Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins has been effective when called upon (805 yards, 8 TDs), but the Buckeyes have relied more heavily on their passing attack.

Defensive Playmakers

Both defenses feature elite talent in the front seven. Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. has terrorized opposing quarterbacks with 7 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, while Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau has matched him with 6 sacks and 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. In the secondary, Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy (4 interceptions) could be a difference-maker against Ohio State’s potent passing game.

X-Factor

Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith has emerged as one of the nation’s most dangerous receivers, amassing 934 yards and 10 touchdowns. His ability to stretch the field could open up running lanes for Judkins and force Tennessee’s defense to make difficult choices in coverage.

Keys to Victory

For Tennessee:

Establish the run early with Sampson to control time of possession

Pressure Howard without sacrificing coverage against Smith

Maintain efficiency in the red zone where Iamaleava has excelled

For Ohio State:

Contain Sampson and force Tennessee into obvious passing situations

Protect Howard to allow deep passing plays to develop

Win the turnover battle, where both teams have excelled this season

Game Information:

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Previous Meeting: Tennessee 20, Ohio State 14 (January 1, 1996)

