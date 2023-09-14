Tennessee Vols in the NFL – Week 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (9-12-2023) – A total of 30 former Tennessee Vols opened week one with NFL squads. Of those 30 players, 17 of them saw action in their respective season openers.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs made his debut for the Arizona Cardinals and third-career NFL start against the Washington Commanders. Dobbs completed 21 of 30 passes for 132 yards.

In his 14th year, long snapper Morgan Cox marked his 200th game in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Rookies Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman, Darnell Wright and Byron Young all made their NFL debuts. Young made his first start with the Rams at defensive end and recorded four combined tackles to go along with half a sack.

Cornerback Alontae Taylor had an impressive first game with the New Orleans Saints as he capitalized on their victory over the Tennessee Titans with five tackles and one pass breakup. Additionally, nose tackle Shy Tuttle added three assisted tackles and half a sack for the Carolina Panthers.

A full recap of Vols around the league can be found below.

Micah Abernathy – Falcons – S

On practice squad.

Derek Barnett – Eagles – DE

Played 16 snaps and recorded a pair of tackles against the Patriots.

Matthew Butler – Raiders – DT

On practice squad.

Marquez Callaway – Raiders – WR

On practice squad.

Morgan Cox – Titans – LS

Executed eight successful snaps for the Titans in their season opener against the Saints.

Joshua Dobbs – Cardinals – QB

Tallied his third-career start and his first with the Cardinals. Dobbs completed 21 of 30 passes for 132 yards.

Princeton Fant – Cowboys -TE

On practice squad.

Hendon Hooker – Lions – QB

Did not play due to injury.

Jalin Hyatt – Giants – WR

Saw action on 25 snaps in his NFL debut and was targeted once but did not record a catch against the Cowboys.

Theo Jackson – Vikings – DB

Played one defensive snap during the Vikings season opener vs. the Buccaneers.

Jauan Jennings – 49ers – WR

Played 17 snaps but did not record any stats in season-opening victory over the Steelers.

Alexander Johnson – Dolphins – LB

On practice squad.

Jakob Johnson – Raiders – FB

Started at fullback and played 27 snaps in win over the Broncos.

Velus Jones Jr. – Bears – WR

Did not see action in the Bears season opener vs. the Packers.

Alvin Kamara – Saints – RB

Did not play.

Cade Mays – Panthers – OL

Saw action on the field goal/PAT unit in the season opener against the Falcons.

Emmanuel Moseley – Lions – CB

Did not see action in season-opening win against the Chiefs on Thursday night.

Joshua Palmer – Chargers – WR

Played 52 snaps and had one reception for four yards in the opener against the Dolphins.

Cordarrelle Patterson – Falcons – RB

Did not see any action in season-opening win vs. the Panthers.

Kyle Phillips – Saints – DE

On practice squad.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin – Lions – LB

Played 23 snaps on special teams, recording one tackle while also rushing for a first down on a fake punt early in the Lions’ win over the Chiefs.

Trey Smith – Chiefs – OL

Started at right guard against the Lions and played 65 snaps.

Cameron Sutton – Lions – CB

Started and played 65 defensive snaps in season-opening win over the Chiefs.

Alontae Taylor – Saints – CB

Had a stellar season opener, posting five tackles and one pass breakup in the Saints win over the Titans.

Darrell Taylor – Seahawks – DE

Played 37 defensive snaps and recorded one tackle in season opener against the Rams.

Cedric Tillman – Browns – WR

Tillman made his NFL debut, seeing action on 11 offensive snaps in win over the Bengals.

Shy Tuttle – Panthers – DL

Started at nose tackle in season opener against the Falcons and finished with three assisted tackles and half a sack while playing 32 defensive snaps.

Kendal Vickers – Bills – DE

On practice squad.

Darnell Wright – Bears – OL

Started at right tackle and played 74 snaps vs. in the season opener vs. the Packers.

Byron Young – Rams – DE

Got the start at defensive end in his NFL debut and recorded four combined tackles to go along with half a sack during the Rams’ season-opening win against the Seahawks.

