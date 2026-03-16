Tennessee Vols Earn No. 6 Seed in 2026 NCAA Tournament

The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is headed to the 2026 NCAA Tournament for the eighth consecutive year, extending a program-best streak. No. 25 Tennessee (22-11, 11-7 SEC) earned the sixth seed in the Midwest Region and will open play Friday at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia against either No. 11-seeded Miami (OH) (31-1, 18-0 MAC) or No. 11-seeded SMU (20-13, 8-10 ACC), who meet Wednesday in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.

Who Do the Vols Play in the First Round?

Tennessee will face the winner of the First Four matchup between No. 20/RV Miami (OH) and SMU. The Vols are 4-2 all-time against the RedHawks, last meeting on Dec. 1, 1999, and 2-0 all-time against the Mustangs, last meeting on Dec. 6, 2001. Also in the pod are No. 3-seeded Virginia (29-5) and No. 14-seeded Wright State (23-11). The Round of 32 matchup takes place Sunday.

How Historic Is Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament Streak?

The Vols’ eight-year streak is tied with Houston for the co-fourth-longest active run in the nation, trailing only Michigan State (28), Gonzaga (27) and Purdue (11). All eight appearances have featured a seed of sixth or better. This marks the 28th NCAA Tournament bid in program history.

What Has Rick Barnes Achieved in the NCAA Tournament?

Head coach Rick Barnes has led Tennessee to all eight consecutive bids and holds a 12-7 NCAA Tournament record with the program, more wins and bids than any other coach in Vols history. This is his 30th career NCAA Tournament appearance as a head coach, tying Roy Williams for third-most all-time behind Mike Krzyzewski (36) and Jim Boeheim (35). Tennessee is coming off back-to-back Elite Eight trips in 2024 and 2025.

How Many SEC Teams Made the 2026 Tournament?

Tennessee is one of 10 SEC schools in the 2026 field, marking the second straight year the league placed double-digit teams in the tournament. Game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

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