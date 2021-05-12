Local Veterinarians Elected to TN Veterinary Medical Association Board

The Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association (TVMA) recently named its 2021-2022 Executive Board. The Board is comprised of veterinarians from across the state.

The newly elected officers are:

President – Tai Federico, DVM, Riverview Animal Hospital, Chattanooga;

President-Elect – Bob Parker, DVM, Shelby Center Hospital for Animals, Bartlett;

Vice-President – Forrest Reynolds, DVM, Williamson County Animal Hospital, Franklin;

Secretary/Treasurer – Margaret (Midge) Phillips, DVM, Clovercroft Veterinary Hospital, Franklin;

Immediate Past President – Matt Povlovich, DVM, Tennessee Equine Hospital, Thompson’s Station.

Six members-at-large were also elected to represent East, West and Middle Tennessee. They are: Karin Collins, DVM, Animal Wellness Vet Hospital, White Pine; Robert Monin, DVM, Mountain Empire Large Animal Hospital, Johnson City; Lee Butler, DVM, Huntington Animal Clinic, Huntington; Lauren Dabney, DVM, Northside Animal Clinic, Jackson; Beau House, DVM, Nashville Veterinary Specialists, Nashville; and Julie Buford, DVM, Nashville Veterinary Specialists, Nashville.

Heather Vaughn serves as the executive director for the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association.

About Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association

Since 1909, the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association has been committed to advancing the science and art of veterinary medicine. More than 1,600 members work to ensure that laws and regulations promote the health and well-being of all animals, and protect public health and human welfare. Large and small animal practitioners, students, and veterinary school graduates make up TVMA membership. For additional information, please visit www.tvmanet.com.