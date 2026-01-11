Tennessee Tourism Unveils Vacation Guide Featuring Dolly Parton

As Tennessee icon Dolly Parton prepares for another milestone year, the global ambassador graces the cover of the official 2026 Tennessee Vacation Guide, unveiled by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD). The free planning resource highlights the people, places and experiences that define the Volunteer State and invites travelers to explore all 95 counties through music, food, history, outdoor adventure and more. Available now, travelers can order a free printed copy and download the guide at TNVacation.com, or pick one up in person at any of Tennessee’s 16 Welcome Centers.

Parton enters a headline-making year with new projects that reinforce her role as one of Tennessee’s most influential ambassadors. Along with celebrating her 80th birthday in January, she will open the SongTeller Hotel and Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum in Nashville, debut the major new attraction NightFlight Expedition at Dollywood and launch her flagship Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop. In the official guide, Parton shares the places that feel most like home and how Tennessee continues to inspire her work.

“Dolly Parton represents the very best of Tennessee,” said TDTD Commissioner Mark Ezell. “Her influence extends far beyond music. From destinations like Dollywood to new projects across the state, she continues to shape experiences that draw visitors time and time again and share the spirit of Tennessee with the world. Featuring her on the cover is a natural reflection of what this year’s guide is all about.”

The guide leans into past and present Tennessee trailblazers, including Elvis Presley, with itinerary suggestions that connect travelers to the places and experiences that shaped his legacy, along with ongoing celebrations such as Elvis Week, which draws fans from around the world. Designed as a comprehensive planning resource, the guide helps travelers discover destinations, plan itineraries and uncover can’t-miss experiences.

Order your guide today by visiting TNVacation.com/guide and join the conversation on social media with @TNVacation using hashtag #TNSoundsPerfect.

