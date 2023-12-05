Tennessee Titans Waive Linebacker Monty Rice

NASHVILLE – December 5, 2023 – The Titans have waived linebacker Monty Rice.

A third-round pick of the Titans in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rice has played in all 12 games this season.

In his first two NFL seasons, Rice saw action in 23 games with 10 starts at inside linebacker. He was credited with 17 tackles, including one tackle for a loss on defense.

The Huntsville, Ala., native appeared in 47 games with 28 starts during a four-year career (2017-20) at Georgia, where he tallied 219 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 21 quarterback pressures, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

The Titans travel to face the Dolphins on Monday night.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

