Tennessee Titans Waive DL Naquan Jones

November 7, 2023 – The Titans waived defensive lineman Naquan Jones from the team’s 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, the team made a handful of practice squad moves.

Signed to the practice squad:

-Defensive back Josh Thompson, who has had several prior stints with the Titans.

Thompson (6-0, 194) played in six games last season and was waived following training camp. In his second NFL season, Thompson played in 45 games at the University of Texas.

-Guard Lachavious Simmons, a Tennessee State product who has spent time with the Bears and the Cardinals.

Simmons (6-5, 319) has two games of NFL experience over three-plus seasons with Chicago (2020-21) and Arizona (2022-23). He was a seventh-round selection by the Bears in the 2020 NFL Draft. As a college player at Tennessee State, Simmons played four of the five offensive line positions (RT, RG, LG, LT) during his time with the Tigers, playing 45 career games.

Released from the practice squad:

-Defensive back Dane Cruikshank.

The Titans return to action on Sunday at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

