NASHVILLE – The Titans have waived defensive back A.J. Moore.

Moore, who finished last season on Injured Reserve, rejoined the team last month but he’d missed a good chunk of recent practices with an injury.

Moore returned to practice with the team in Minnesota, but he didn’t play in either of the team’s first two preseason games.

The Titans face the New England Patriots in preseason game No.3 on Friday night at Nissan Stadium.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

