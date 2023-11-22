Tennessee Titans, TSSAA Announce 2023 Mr. Football Finalists

November 21, 2023 – The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, December 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 2. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category were announced by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT. The three finalists for each award that were announced today will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2023 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”

This is the 39th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Tennessee Titans website.

2023 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Ben Franklin, Cornersville High School

Cameron Schlicht, Dresden High School

Dawson White, Moore County High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Isaiah Groves, East Robertson High School

Darien Meza, Mt. Pleasant High School

Stone Wallace, Riverside High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Radarious Jackson, Sheffield High School

Skylan Smith, Covington High School

Brandon Winton, Jr., Alcoa High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Gabe Borders, Macon County High School

Zeion-LaFrederick Simpson, Pearl Cohn High School

KeShawn S. Tarleton, Pearl Cohn High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Eric Hazzard, Page High School

Kelvin Perkins, Southwind High School

Dominic Reed, Centennial High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Boo Carter, Bradley Central High School

Braden Graham, Riverdale High School

Daune Morris, Oakland High School

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Jay’Len Mosley, Jackson Christian School

Brian Shields, First Assembly Christian School

Tyson Wolcott, Friendship Christian School

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Markeis Barrett, Webb School of Knoxville

Ty Clark, Franklin Road Academy

Crews Law, Christ Presbyterian Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy

Carson Gentle, McCallie School

Amari Jefferson, Baylor School

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Grant Chadwick, Tullahoma High School

Daniel Echeverria, Mt. Juliet High School

Owen Taylor, Knoxville Halls High School