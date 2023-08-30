Tennessee Titans Trade for Former Patriots Kicker Nick Folk

NASHVILLE – The Titans have acquired former Patriots kicker Nick Folk via trade, pending a physical.

The 38-year-old Folk, who initially joined the Patriots during the latter portion of the 2019 season, went 32-of-37 on field goals in 2022, including 14-of-19 from 40-plus yards, and 4-of-5 from 50-plus yards. Folks went 16-of-19 from 40-plus yards and 5-of-8 from 50 plus yards in 2021, and he went 13-of-16 from 40-plus and 2-of-3 from 50-plus in 2020.

In 57 career games with the Patriots, Folk made 89.3% of his field goal attempts (108-of-121), at one point setting a franchise record for 36 in a row, and 91.3% of his extra points. Folk, who played in college at Arizona, has also played for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 211 career NFL games, Folk has converted on 82.9% of his field goal attempts and 96.8% of his extra points.

The Titans sent a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Patriots in exchange for Folk, who is entering his 16th season.

Over the weekend, the Titans released kicker Michael Badgley after parting ways with kickers Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff last week. Randy Bullock, the team’s kicker in 2022, was released back in March.

The Titans kick off the regular season on September 10 at the New Orleans Saints.

