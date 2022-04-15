Tennessee Titans to Host DraftFest 2022 at Nissan Stadium

The Tennessee Titans announced, “DraftFest 2022” presented by Pinnacle, will take place at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The family-friendly event will be free and open to the public, but fans must claim a free ticket online for entrance.

The event will offer fans of all ages an opportunity to celebrate the 2022 NFL Draft at Nissan Stadium. Attendees will enjoy tours of the Titans Locker Room and T-Rac’s Den, a zip line, tire toss and more. USA Football will be joining the Titans, providing fans the chance to test their skills at various drills, flag football, and enjoy inflatables for the kids. Those joining will also get the first opportunity to become members of the Titans’ Rac-Pack, a special fan club for children ages 5-11.

“Each year our fans eagerly await an opportunity to celebrate the NFL Draft and we pride ourselves on hosting free events so our entire community can join together and support the Titans,” said Titans Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kate Guerra. “DraftFest 2022 is the perfect way to engage fans of all ages for a unique experience in our very own Nissan Stadium. From live entertainment to meet-and-greets with T-Rac and friends, this event is sure to get the 2022 season excitement going.”

In keeping with the commitment to activate team spirit, The Blue Crew drumline will be live in action, along with Titans Cheer and mascot T-Rac. Guests can look forward to surprise visits, photo and autograph opportunities throughout the event.

The crew from 104.5 The Zone will be on-site throughout the day sharing predictions for the 2022 season. Attendees also will have a chance to experience a variety of live entertainment aspects throughout the day, as well as exclusive giveaways and a community auction benefiting the Titans Foundation. Titans Banking members can show their Titans Banking Card at the Pinnacle table on the concourse to receive concession vouchers.

Those wishing to attend must claim a free ticket by visiting tennesseetitans.com/fans/draftfest.com. Free parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in Lots A-D, with entry to the event at Gate 1 and Gate 9. Fans under 18 cannot participate in activities that require a signed waiver without a parent or guardian present.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 28 – 30.