Tennessee Titans to Celebrate 25th Season as ‘Titans’ During 2023 NFL Season



The Tennessee Titans today announced the celebration of the organization’s 25th season as the ‘Titans.’ The team will recognize the milestone in a number of ways, including the addition of a commemorative helmet sticker that will be worn throughout the 2023 season.

After relocating the Houston Oilers to Tennessee, founder Bud Adams began searching for a new team name. In 1998, Adams established an advisory committee of Tennesseans who were tasked with supporting the team to develop a new name for the state’s first NFL franchise. The organization changed its name from the ‘Tennessee Oilers’ to the ‘Tennessee Titans’ beginning with the 1999 season. The Titans name harkens back to Greek mythology and honors Nashville’s reputation as the ‘Athens of the South.’

Starting today, fans can vote on their Top 10 Favorite Moments in Titans History at TennesseeTitans.com/25. Voting will be open until Friday, Sept. 1. The top moments will be revealed beginning Sunday, Sept. 4 through Sunday, Sept. 17.

The Titans will also be distributing rally towels featuring the 25th Season logo at the team’s regular season home opener on Sept. 17. The towels will be distributed at gates around the stadium as guests enter.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

