Tennessee Titans Sign Six Players to Reserve/Futures Contracts

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed six players to Reserve/Futures contracts.

Here’s the group:

CB Shyheim Carter

DB Tay Gowan

WR Tre’Shaun Harrison

TE Thomas Odukoya

LB Thomas Rush

G Lachavious Simmons

All of the players were part of the Titans practice squad during the 2023 season.

Futures contracts go into effect on the first day of the new league year. Since there are no practice squads during the offseason, teams are allowed to sign players for the offseason as they prepare for the next season.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

