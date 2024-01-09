Tennessee Titans Sign Six Players to Reserve/Futures Contracts

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed six players to Reserve/Futures contracts.
Here’s the group:
CB Shyheim Carter
DB Tay Gowan
WR Tre’Shaun Harrison
TE Thomas Odukoya
LB Thomas Rush
G Lachavious Simmons
All of the players were part of the Titans practice squad during the 2023 season.
Futures contracts go into effect on the first day of the new league year. Since there are no practice squads during the offseason, teams are allowed to sign players for the offseason as they prepare for the next season.
Source: TennesseeTitans.com
More Sports News