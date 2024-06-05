Tennessee Titans Sign Second-Round Pick T’Vondre Sweat

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed second-round pick T’Vondre Sweat.

The Titans have now reached deals with all seven of the team’s draft picks.

Sweat, selected with the 38th overall pick, played in 62 games, with 18 starts, over the past five seasons for the Texas Longhorns. He tallied 128 tackles with five sacks, and 17.5 tackles for a loss.

In 2023, Sweat recorded 45 tackles and two sacks, along with eight tackles for a loss. He won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best interior lineman. Sweat was also tabbed a first team All-American performer by the Associated Press, and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Earlier, the Titans reached deals with lineman JC Latham (1st round), linebacker Cedric Gray (4th round), cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (5th round), receiver Jha’Quan Jackson (6th round), linebacker James Williams (7th round), and outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell (7th round).

The Titans kicked off a three-day minicamp on Tuesday at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

