Tennessee Titans Release 2023 Schedule

NASHVILLE – A trip to London, two primetime contests, and some big division games down the stretch highlight the 2023 schedule for the Tennessee Titans.

On Thursday night, the team’s entire schedule was released, including the team’s three preseason contests.

The Titans open the season on the road with a noon game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 10.

The team’s home opener will be the following week, at Nissan Stadium on September 17, against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Titans will play two primetime games on the road – at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football on November 2, and at Miami on Monday Night Football on December 11.

The Titans are scheduled to play five of their last seven games at Nissan Stadium during the 2023 season, including the finale in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the Titans will play the Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, October 15.

In the preseason, the Titans will once again play three games in 2023 – at Chicago, at Minnesota, and vs the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans have eight total games against seven playoff teams from last season. They play three division champions from 2022, including home games against Cincinnati and Jacksonville and visits to Tampa Bay and Jacksonville. The four contests against 2022 wild card qualifiers include home dates with the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks, a road game against Miami, and a game in London against Baltimore.

The eight games against reigning playoff clubs are one more than the number the Titans had in 2022.

Overall, the Titans have the NFL’s 28th ranked strength of schedule, with an opponents win percentage of .448 based off last year’s record (127-157-4).

This season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and at the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11-17; and for Monday night at the NFL’s discretion in Weeks 12-17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for the Sunday and Monday night window are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday or Monday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday or Monday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.

In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (3:30 PM CT and 7:15 PM CT) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (Noon PM CT and 3:25 PM CT) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (7:20 PM CT). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17.

Amazon Prime is the exclusive home of the Thursday Night games. For the Titans Thursday night matchup, the game will be available on Amazon Prime and additionally the game will be available on an over-the-air station in the Nashville market.

Tennessee Titans’ 2023 Schedule

Week 1

Date: Sunday, September 10

Opponent: at New Orleans Saints

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 7-10.

Week 2

Date: Sunday, September 17

Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 10-7.

Week 3

Date: Sunday, September 24

Opponent: at Cleveland Browns

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 7-10.

Week 4

Date: Sunday, October 1.

Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals.

Time/TV: Noon, FOX.

Last year’s record: 12-4.

Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 8.

Opponent: at Indianapolis Colts.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 4-12-1.

Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 15.

Opponent: Baltimore Ravens (in London).

Time/TV: 8:30 a.m. CT, NFL Network.

Last year’s record: 10-7.

Week 7

Date: Sunday, October 22.

Opponent: BYE.

Week 8

Date: Sunday, October 29.

Opponent: Atlanta Falcons.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 7-10.

Week 9

Date: Thursday, November 2.

Opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers.

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m., PRIME VIDEO.

Last year’s record: 9-8.

Week 10

Date: Sunday, November 12.

Opponent: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 8-9.

Week 11

Date: Sunday, November 19.

Opponent: at Jacksonville, Jaguars.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 9-8.

Week 12

Date: Sunday, November 26.

Opponent: Carolina Panthers.

Time/TV: Noon, FOX.

Last year’s record: 7-10.

Week 13

Date: Sunday, December 3.

Opponent: Indianapolis Colts.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 4-12-1.

Week 14

Date: Monday, December 11.

Opponent: at Miami Dolphins.

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m., ESPN.

Last year’s record: 9-8.

Week 15

Date: Sunday, December 17.

Opponent: Houston Texans.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 3-13.

Week 16

Date: Sunday, December 24.

Opponent: Seattle Seahawks.

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 9-8.

Week 17

Date: Sunday, December 31.

Opponent: at Houston Texans.

Time/TV: Noon, FOX.

Last year’s record: 3-13-1.

Week 18

Date: January 6 or 7.

Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars.

Time/TV: TBD

Last year’s record: 9-8.

Preseason Schedule

Week 1 (August 10-13)– at Chicago, WKRN

Week 2 (August 17-20) – at Minnesota, WKRN

Week 3 (August 24-27) – vs New England,WKRN

