Tennessee Titans Hold 7th Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

NASHVILLE – The Titans are scheduled to pick seventh overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Titans and Giants both finished 6-11, but the Giants received the sixth pick based on the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker.

The two clubs will rotate positions each round, meaning the Titans will have the sixth pick in the second round (38th overall).

Here’s a look at the top 10 picks:

1- Bears (via 2-15 Carolina)

2- Commanders (4-13)

3- Patriots (4-13)

4- Cardinals (4-13)

5- Chargers (5-12)

6- Giants (6-11)

7- Titans (6-11)

8- Falcons (7-10)

9- Bears (7-10

10- Jets (7-10)

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

