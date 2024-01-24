Tennessee Titans Hire Brian Callahan for Head Coaching Job

NASHVILLE – January 24, 2024 – The Titans have a new head football coach.

On Wednesday, the Titans and Brian Callahan officially agreed to terms on a contract to make him the team’s next coach. Callahan, who previously served as offensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals, is scheduled to be introduced at a press conference on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Saint Thomas Sports Park.

“This is an exciting time for our franchise, and we’re thrilled to have Brian as our head coach,” said Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. “We went through a thorough candidate search and Brian stood out as the best person to lead our football team. I want to thank the other candidates who were part of this process and wish them well moving forward.

“Brian has a track record of success and a range of experience that has prepared him for this opportunity. His football knowledge and his enthusiasm for the game really stand out, and beyond that, we think his ability to lead will make him the ideal fit for our franchise.

“If you look at his history, Brian has been a part of a Super Bowl winning team (Denver, 2015) and another team that advanced to the Super Bowl (Cincinnati, 2021). He’s worked in a variety of dynamic offenses with top-flight quarterbacks. At each step of his career, he’s shown the flexibility and intelligence to make an impact.

“During his time with the Bengals, he was trusted with a number of responsibilities—offensive design, quarterback development, a contributor to the free agency and draft processes—and showed the ability to be a resource in all of those areas. As we seek sustained success and pursue a championship, Brian has seen firsthand what that looks like, and he is the right person to lead us there.

“To our fans, thank you for your support and for sticking with us. You deserve a championship team, and we’re going to get there. I can’t wait for you to get to know Brian and his family.”

Callahan conducted an in-person interview with the team on Monday at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park after previously having a virtual interview with the team back on January 12.

In all, the Titans interviewed ten candidates for the position after parting ways with Mike Vrabel earlier this month. Callahan was among two candidates who received a second interview and one of three in-person interviews conducted by the team.

Callahan interviewed for multiple head coaching jobs last offseason, but ultimately returned to Cincinnati. He was popular target in head coaching searches again this offseason.

But the fit ended up being in Tennessee, with the Titans.

Callahan, who just completed his 14th season in the NFL, served as offensive coordinator with the Bengals since 2019. In all, Callahan has 18 years of coaching experience.

In Cincinnati, he was an instrumental part of quarterback Joe Burrow’s development.

Callahan began his NFL career as a coaching assistant for the Broncos in 2010 before being promoted to offensive quality control coach in 2011, and then offensive assistant in 2013. During his time with the Broncos, Callahan worked with quarterback Peyton Manning during a time when the Broncos won the Super Bowl, and Manning was named NFL MVP.

Callahan was quarterbacks coach for the Lions in 2016-17, when he helped Matthew Stafford develop as one of the league’s most productive quarterbacks. While working with Stafford, Callahan helped the veteran finish third in passing yards (4,446) and fourth in passing touchdowns (29) in 2017, while posting a then-career-best 99.3 passer rating.

Callahan joined the Raiders in 2018, when he helped quarterback Derek Carr achieve a then-career high in passing yards (4,049) while leading the AFC with a 68.9 completion percentage.

But Callahan’s longest stretch was with the Bengals, and the team had plenty of success. While working under head coach Zac Taylor, Callahan was part of two AFC North titles, two AFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl berth.

Over the past three seasons (2021-23), the Bengals offense ranked in the NFL’s top 10 in several categories: sixth in scoring (24.9), seventh in passing (250.8 yards per game), seventh in red-zone efficiency (61.5 percent), 10th in third-down percentage (41.0) and sixth in time of possession (31:00).

In 2022, with a healthy Burrow, the Bengals offense ranked seventh in the NFL in points per game (26.1), eighth in total yards (360.5 per game), and fifth in passing yards (265.0). Burrow was named to his first career Pro Bowl selection that season, when he set single-season team records for completions (414) and TD passes (35), while also ranking fifth in the NFL in passing yards (4475).

During that season, the Bengals also had a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Ja’Marr Chase (1046) and Tee Higgins (1029).

In 2021, the Bengals offense ranked in the top 10 leaguewide in scoring (eighth, 27.1) and passing (seventh, 259.0) en route to an appearance in Super Bowl LVI.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon exceeded 1,000 scrimmage yards four times in five seasons with Callahan as his offensive coordinator.

Callahan, who played quarterback at UCLA, is the son of former Raiders coach Bill Callahan, who is now offensive line coach with the Browns. Callahan spent time at his alma mater, UCLA, as a graduate assistant in 2006 and 2007 before spending two years (2008-09) as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Junipero High School in San Mateo, Calif.

After parting ways with Vrabel, the Titans interviewed Callahan, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce (who was later hired as permanent head coach with the Raiders), Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and former Stanford head coach David Shaw for the position. Brown and Callahan interviewed for the second time, in-person, on Monday, a day after Shaw’s in-person interview.

Ultimately, Callahan ended up being the right fit for the Titans.

Brian Callahan’s Background

2024: Head Coach – Tennessee Titans

2019-23: Offensive Coordinator – Cincinnati Bengals

2018: Quarterbacks Coach – Oakland Raiders

2016-17: Quarterbacks Coach – Detroit Lions

2015: Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach – Denver Broncos

2013-14: Offensive Assistant – Denver Broncos

2011-12: Offensive Quality Control – Denver Broncos

2010: Coaching Assistant – Denver Broncos

2008-09: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach – Junipero Serra High School

2006-07: Graduate Assistant – UCLA

2002-05: Quarterback – UCLA

