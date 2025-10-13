Tennessee Titans Fire Head Coach Brian Callahan

NASHVILLE – The Titans have parted ways with head coach Brian Callahan.

The team informed Callahan of the decision on Monday.

Statement from Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker:

“After extended conversations with our owner and general manager, we met with Brian Callahan this morning to tell him we are making a change at head coach. These decisions are never easy, and they become more difficult when they involve people of great character. We are grateful for Brian’s investment in the Titans and Tennessee community during his tenure as head coach. We thank him and his family for being exemplary ambassadors of the Tennessee Titans.

While we are committed to a patient and strategic plan to build a sustainable, winning football program, we have not demonstrated sufficient growth. Our players, fans, and community deserve a football team that achieves a standard we are not currently meeting, and we are committed to making the hard decisions necessary to reach and maintain that standard.”

Callahan took over as head coach of the Titans in January of 2024.

The Titans went 3-14 last season, and the team is currently 1-5 this season.

The Titans return to action on Sunday against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium. Source: Tennesseetitans.com

