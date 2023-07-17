Tennessee Titans Expected to Sign WR DeAndre Hopkins to Two-year, $26 million deal

According to NFL.com DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans.

Per the Rapoport, The three-time All-Pro wide receiver is going to sign a two-year, $26 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

The deal has a base value of $12 million for Year 1 with a chance to get up to $15 million, and in total the contract can be worth up to $32 million with incentives.

Hopkins has spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after playing seven seasons with the Houston Texans. He was released by the Cardinals and became a free agent.

