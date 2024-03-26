Tennessee Titans Announce 2024 Youth Camp Dates

The Tennessee Titans announced its 2024 Youth Football Camp schedule. During May and June, the Titans will host a series of camps across Middle Tennessee open to children ages 7-14.

“The Titans are consistently committed to growing and fostering the next generation of athletes and advancing the game of football,” said Josh Corey, Titans Senior Director of Marketing and Social Responsibility.

“Youth football plays a pivotal role in the lives of young people and offers the perfect launching pad to a bright future both on and off-the-field.”

Participants will learn proper football fundamentals, skills, and position techniques, as well as teamwork skills and the value of good character. Instruction will be led by Tennessee high school and college coaches, with additional support from former Titans players.

The schedule will include 6 locations across the state of Tennessee:

Saturday, May 18 – Battle Ground Academy, Franklin, TN.

Friday, May 31 – Davidson Academy, Nashville, TN.

Wednesday, June 5 – Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, TN.

Friday, June 7 – Christ Presbyterian Academy, Nashville, TN.

Thursday, June 13 – Father Ryan High School, Nashville, TN.

Thursday, June 20 – Oakland High School, Murfreesboro, TN.

Camp registration includes a t-shirt, Titans giveaway bag, photo opportunity with Titans mascot T-Rac, instruction from former Titans players and local high school and college coaches, and the option to purchase discounted $38.24 (including taxes & fees) tickets to the Titans vs Jaguars game at Nissan Stadium (date TBD).

All participants must have a completed consent form, signed by a parent/guardian, prior to the start of camp. The consent form will be provided in the confirmation email after registration.

All purchases are nonrefundable (no exceptions). Due to space limitations, we are not able to accommodate camp location changes. If there is a financial need, scholarships will be available. To sign-up for Tennessee Titans Youth Football Camps, visit www.tennesseetitans.com/youthfootballcamps.