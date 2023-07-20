Tennessee Titans Announce 2023 Kickoff Luncheon

Celebrating the start of football season, the Tennessee Titans will hold the 2023 Kickoff Luncheon presented by Pinnacle at the Grand Hyatt Nashville on Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 11:30 a.m – 1:30 p.m. The luncheon will feature Titans players and coaches, with proceeds benefitting the Titans Foundation.

Attendees can look forward to a behind-the-scenes look at the season ahead from head coach Mike Vrabel, “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, Titans President and CEO, Burke Nihill, Titans players, and

more.

“The Kickoff Luncheon is a perfect way to bring together our fans, players and staff as we celebrate the beginning of a promising season ahead,” said Johari Matthews, Vice President and Executive Director of the Titans Foundation. “It also benefits the Titans Foundation, and as we continue to seek out ways to serve our community, attendees of this event will have played a direct role in making that work possible.”

Individual tickets and table sponsorship opportunities are available at

www.tennesseetitans.com/kickoffluncheon.

Tickets include lunch and an opportunity to meet the featured speakers at the event.

The Titans Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that serves the Nashville and greater Tennessee communities. It also powers ONE Community, the Titans’ multi-faceted philanthropic platform that reaches many of Nashville’s most underrepresented and marginalized communities with a focus on three areas – Opportunity, Neighborhoods and Education. ONE Community strives to create generational change one person, one family, and one community at a time.