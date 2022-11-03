Tennessee Titans and Blood Assurance Team up for Fundraiser to Support High School Students

The reigning AFC South champions, along with Tennessee’s local blood supplier, are teaming up to support high school students.

The Tennessee Titans and Blood Assurance have announced a new initiative where a portion of ticket sales from select games will benefit Blood Assurance’s Heroes Grant Program. Blood Assurance awards grant funding to area high schools that have hosted blood drives with the organization over the past year.

“To collaborate with the Titans truly is a touchdown,” said J.B. Gaskins, Blood Assurance’s CEO. “Through this fundraiser, administrators at dozens of high schools will be able to invest in their curriculums, ultimately benefiting their students. This is just one way we can thank them for organizing lifesaving blood drives.”

The Titans games included in the fundraiser are:

Sunday, Nov. 13 vs Denver Broncos

Sunday, Nov. 27 vs Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, Dec. 11 vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Saturday, Dec. 24 vs Houston Texans

Blood Assurance will receive $10 from each ticket sale, but only if ticket buyers use the code: BLOOD at this website.

As an added token of appreciation, each ticket available through the aforementioned website is up to $25 off standard pricing.

“We are excited about Blood Assurance participating in our Tennessee Titans Nonprofit Ticket Fundraising program this year,” said Matt Mango, Director of Group sales for the Tennessee Titans. “We’re always looking for new and creative ways to use our platform to help serve our local community through organizations such as Blood Assurance. Whether it’s a nonprofit, local school, or youth sports league, there are so many great organizations and people that play integral roles in supporting our community. We appreciate being able to contribute to their continuous efforts through programs like this ticket fundraiser.”

The fundraiser is active now and will remain so until kickoff on Dec. 24.

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.