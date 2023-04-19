Tennessee Titans Agree To Terms With Veteran Receiver Chris Moore

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with veteran receiver Chris Moore.

Moore, a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2016, spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans after spending his first five seasons in Baltimore.

Moore (6-1, 200) had his best season of his career in 2022, when he hauled in 48 catches for 548 yards and two touchdowns while playing in 16 games, with seven starts.

In a Week 14 game at Dallas, Moore caught 10 passes for 124 yards. Moore also had a 100-yard game in 2021 against the Patriots, when he caught five passes for 109 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Davis Mills.

In six NFL seasons, Moore has 116 catches for 1,286 yards and eight touchdowns. Moore also has experience on special teams, including work as a kick returner. Moore has returned 46 kickoffs for a 23.5-yard average in his career.

Moore played in college at Cincinnati, where he caught 119 passes for 2,301 yards and 26 touchdowns. He set the NCAA FBS record for yards per reception average (73.7) when he totaled three receptions for 221 yards with all three catches scoring a touchdown (60, 83, and 78 yards) in a game vs Ohio State.

With the Titans, Moore joins a group of receivers that also includes Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Racey McMath, Mason Kinsey and Reggie Roberson Jr.

