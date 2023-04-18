Tennessee Titans Agree to Terms with Veteran Linebacker Ben Niemann

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Ben Niemann.

Niemann, who played his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

In five NFL seasons, Niemann has tallied 237 tackles, two sacks, three passes defensed, six fumble recoveries and one forced fumble while playing in 79 games, with 21 starts.

Niemann, who played in college at Iowa, played in 62 games, with 12 starts, for the Chiefs from 2018-2021 after originally signing with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent.

Niemann (6-2, 235) won a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in 2019, when he played in 16 games.

Niemann, 27, played in 17 games last season for the Cardinals, when he made nine starts. He was credited with 70 stops in 2022.

Niemann played four seasons at Iowa, where he tallied 199 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions while starting the final 40 games of his collegiate career.

The Titans have now added eight free agents since free agency began last month.

SOURCE: TennesseeTitans.com

