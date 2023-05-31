Tennessee Titans Agree to Terms with Veteran DL Jaleel Johnson

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson.

Johnson, a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Iowa, has spent time with four teams in his NFL career – the Vikings, Texans, Saints, and Falcons.

In 74 career games, with 21 starts, Johnson has been credited with 125 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 11 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. In 2020, Johnson started all 16 games for the Vikings and totaled 44 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.

Johnson, who spend his first four seasons with the Vikings, spent time on the active roster and practice squads of the Texans and Falcons during the 2022 season.

During his college playing days at Iowa, Johnson posted 113 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for a loss.

The Titans are scheduled to hit the field for another OTA on Tuesday.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

