Tennessee Titans Agree to Terms on Contract Extension With DL Jeffery Simmons

NASHVILLE – The Titans have scratched one of their biggest offseason priorities off their to-do list – getting defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons under contract long-term.

The Titans and Simmons have now officially agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension. Simmons had previously just been under contract for 2023, his option year.

A two-time captain and two-time Pro Bowler, Simmons has been one of the NFL’s most dominant linemen in recent years.

Earlier this offseason, Simmons told TennesseeTitans.com he’d met with new general manager Ran Carthon, and he said he was optimistic about a new deal getting done.

“We had a great talk, and him saying I am one of his priorities, that meant a lot,” Simmons said of Carthon from the Pro Bowl in February. “I feel like he is the person for this job. There’s not much I can say especially with talk of the contract – my (agent) is handling that. But whenever we get to that point – I feel very confident that I’ll be here in Tennessee, and I want to be in Tennessee. So, we’ll see how that goes.”

A first round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Simmons was named second team All-Pro in 2022 after finishing the year with 53 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 43 quarterback pressures and nine tackles for a loss.

MORE SPORTS NEWS

In four NFL seasons, Simmons has tallied 196 tackles, 21 sacks, 135 quarterback pressures and 26 tackles for a loss.

Since joining the Titans, he ranks second on the team in sacks, trailing only outside linebacker Harold Landry III (26.5). His career totals also include 19 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Simmons spent the early part of the offseason getting healthy after dealing with an ankle injury most of the season.

His plan moving forward is to get even better moving forward.

“I think it’s just consistency with me, my technique,” Simmons told TennesseeTitans.com at the Pro Bowl. “And when I talked to Vrabel, when I am playing with my technique and what he is teaching and coaching, can’t no one block me. So, the big thing is for me to be consistent with my technique and fundamentals. If I’m good there, I’m going to be good.”

SOURCE: TennesseeTitans.com