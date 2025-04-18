Tennessee Titans 2025 Draft Preview

NASHVILLE — The Titans own the first overall pick and eight total selections entering the 90th annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting, which will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wis.

The draft opens with the first round on Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. CDT. Rounds 2 and 3 are set for the following evening, beginning at 6 p.m. CDT, and the process concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 26, at 11 a.m. CDT. A total of 257 picks are scheduled for the seven rounds.

For the first time, Lambeau Field and Titletown will host the event. Seventeen draft prospects are scheduled to attend in person and will be greeted on the main stage by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Fans interested in attending the festivities can find more information at NFL.com/DraftAccess.

Meanwhile, Titans personnel involved in the selection process will be situated in the C.O. Brocato Draft Room at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in MetroCenter, just north of downtown Nashville. President of football operations Chad Brinker and second-year head coach Brian Callahan will be joined by Mike Borgonzi, who in January was named the club’s new general manager by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk.

DRAFT BROADCASTS

All three days of the 2025 NFL Draft will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ABC, including Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN News 2.

This is the 19th year in which NFL Network will provide live on-location coverage. Streaming is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers and on NFL+. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.

Meanwhile, ESPN goes into its 46th consecutive year airing the NFL Draft. On Thursday and Friday, ESPN and ABC will have two distinct draft telecasts, followed by a Saturday simulcast of ESPN’s presentation on ABC. Additionally, the draft will be streamed live across ESPN digital properties. Restrictions may apply.

Titans Radio, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry draft programming across the Mid-South with a team that includes Dave McGinnis, Ramon Foster, Amie Wells and Rhett Bryan. Titans Radio’s broadcast includes coverage from 6-9 p.m. CDT on both Thursday and Friday.

National radio coverage will be provided by SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One and ESPN Radio.

Titans senior writer/editor Jim Wyatt will lead draft coverage at TennesseeTitans.com and the Titans app. Wyatt will report from Green Bay on Wednesday and Thursday and from Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on Friday and Saturday. Pick-by-pick information, articles, videos and more will be updated continuously on team’s digital and social media channels.

BORGONZI’S FIRST DRAFT

Borgonzi became the 15th general manager in Titans/Oilers history after spending the last 16 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, including the last four years as assistant general manager. During Borgonzi’s time in Kansas City, he contributed to 12 playoff seasons and 10 AFC West titles (2010, 2016-24). Borgonzi helped construct a roster that won the AFC five times (2019-20, 2022-24) and captured three Super Bowl titles (2019, 2022-23) over a six-season span.

As the assistant general manager from 2021 through 2024, Borgonzi supervised and directed the college and professional scouting operations while closely supporting and advising Chiefs general manager Brett Veach with the club’s roster management and player acquisition via the NFL Draft, free agency, waiver claims and trades.

“Mike’s experience speaks for itself: he has been part of the core team that delivered five AFC championships and three Super Bowls over the past six seasons,” said Adams Strunk. “It’s the type of standard I want to build here in Tennessee. I know we have a lot of work ahead of us, and I’m excited for Mike to get started.”

“When we set out to find our next general manager, we were looking for someone who not only had a deep understanding of the game, but someone who had a clear vision for building a championship culture and a football team that would be successful year after year,” said Brinker. “Mike Borgonzi is exactly that person. He brings a unique combination of experience, leadership and strategic thinking that aligns with where we want to be and where we want to go as an organization. And throughout his career, Mike has consistently demonstrated the ability to evaluate talent, build strong rosters, and create an environment where players and coaches can thrive. We firmly believe he is the most well-rounded candidate for the job, and we have every confidence in his ability to lead us to success.”

Prior to his promotion to assistant general manager, Borgonzi served as director of football operations (2018-20), director of player personnel (2017), co-director of player personnel (2015-16), assistant director of pro scouting (2013-14), pro personnel scout (2011-12) and manager of football operations (2010). He joined the Chiefs in 2009 as the club’s college scouting administrator.

In addition to Borgonzi, the Titans later hired Dave Ziegler as assistant general manager and added Reggie McKenzie as vice president/football advisor.

Ziegler, who spent the 2024 season as senior personnel advisor for the New Orleans Saints, arrives in Tennessee with 15 years of NFL personnel experience. He served as general manager for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and 2023.

McKenzie spent the past six seasons (2019–2024) with the Miami Dolphins as senior personnel executive. He returns to his home state, where he was raised in Knoxville and played linebacker at the University of Tennessee. After a seven-year professional playing career, McKenzie embarked upon a career working in NFL front offices that is now entering its 32nd campaign. He totaled 18 seasons (1994–2011) with the Green Bay Packers, rising in the ranks to director of football operations (2008–2011). In 2012, the Raiders hired McKenzie as general manager, a role he maintained for seven seasons (2012-18).

In his opening months as GM, Borgonzi has already directed several significant roster moves. Most notably, the Titans acquired several veterans in free agency after the NFL’s new league year began in March: offensive linemen Dan Moore Jr. (previously with Pittsburgh), Kevin Zeitler (Detroit) and Blake Hance (Jacksonville); quarterbacks Brandon Allen (San Francisco) and Tim Boyle (New York Giants); wide receivers Van Jefferson (Pittsburgh) and James Proche II (Cleveland); outside linebackers Dre’Mont Jones (Seattle) and Lorenzo Carter (Atlanta); linebacker Cody Barton (Denver); safety Xavier Woods (Carolina); punter Johnny Hekker (Carolina); and kicker Joey Slye (New England).

Borgonzi also executed his first trade as well, dealing inside linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. and a seventh-round pick (239th overall) to the Dallas Cowboys in a move that netted the Titans a sixth-rounder (188).

EIGHT PICKS

Included in the Titans’ eight picks are single selections in Rounds 1 (first overall) and 2 (35) and two picks apiece in Round 4 (103, 120), Round 5 (141, 167) and Round 6 (178, 188). In addition to the sixth-rounder from Dallas, the Titans netted a pair of picks in trades that occurred during the 2024 regular season. They gained a fourth-rounder (120) from Seattle for linebacker Ernest Jones IV, and they received a fifth-rounder (167) from Kansas City for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The picks dealt by the Titans included this year’s third-round choice (66) to Kansas City in the 2024 trade for cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. They dealt their original seventh-rounder (217) to New England in the 2023 swap for kicker Nick Folk.

The last time the Titans used eight or more draft picks was 2022, when they made nine selections.

Teams are permitted to trade any pick, including compensatory selections.

THE FIRST PICK

In determining draft order, non-playoff clubs select first through 18th, according to the reverse order of their standing (i.e., the team with the lowest winning percentage receives the first pick, the team with the second-lowest winning percentage receives the second pick, etc.). Playoff teams select 19th through 32nd based on their level of advancement in the postseason.

Ties in the draft order are broken by figuring the aggregate won-lost-tied percentage of each involved club’s regular season opponents (strength of schedule) and awarding preferential selection order to the club which faced the schedule of teams with the lowest aggregate won-lost-tied percentage. If ties still exist, the divisional, conference or interconference tie-breaking methods are applied, whichever is applicable.

Clubs involved in two-club ties alternate positions from round-to-round. In ties that involve three or more clubs, the club at the top of a tied segment in a given round will move to the bottom of the segment for the next round, while all other clubs in the segment move up one position. This rotation continues throughout the draft.

The Titans were one of three teams with a 3-14 record in 2024, along with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. The Titans had a .522 strength of schedule in 2024, while the Browns and Giants finished at .536 and .554, respectively. As a result, the Titans own the first pick in the first round, followed by the Browns and Giants. In the second round, the Titans move to the third slot (35th overall), behind the Browns (33rd overall) and Giants (34th). The Giants select first in the third round, and the three teams will rotate positions accordingly throughout the remainder of the draft.

Since 1967, when the NFL and AFL agreed to a “common draft,” the Titans/Oilers have used the No. 1 pick on two prior occasions. In 1973, the Oilers selected defensive end John Matuszak with the top pick, and in 1978, they traded up to select running back Earl Campbell with the first selection. Additionally, the franchise possessed the first pick in 1974 but traded it to Dallas, and in 2016, the team traded the first overall pick to the Los Angeles Rams.

The first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft was University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, who was taken by the Chicago Bears. As a rookie, Williams started all 17 games, passing for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns with six interceptions.

In 58 drafts in the common draft era, there have been a total of 41 No. 1 overall picks (70.7 percent) that have gone on to make at least one Pro Bowl. The list includes 10 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame: quarterback Peyton Manning (1998, Indianapolis Colts), tackle Orlando Pace (1997, St. Louis Rams), quarterback Troy Aikman (1989, Dallas Cowboys), defensive end Bruce Smith (1985, Buffalo Bills), quarterback John Elway (1983, Baltimore Colts), Campbell (1978, Houston Oilers), defensive end Lee Roy Selmon (1976, Tampa Bay Buccaneers), quarterback Terry Bradshaw (1970, Pittsburgh Steelers), running back O.J. Simpson (1969, Buffalo Bills) and tackle Ron Yary (1968, Minnesota Vikings).

In addition to Williams, the recent list of players selected first overall includes quarterback Bryce Young (2023, Carolina), defensive end Travon Walker (2022, Jacksonville), quarterback Trevor Lawrence (2021, Jacksonville) and quarterback Joe Burrow (2020, Cincinnati).

In the past 25 drafts (2000 to 2024), a quarterback has been selected first overall 18 times. The only other positions taken were defensive ends/outside linebackers (five selections) and offensive tackles (two). Source: Tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email