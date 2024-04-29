Tennessee Titans 2024 Draft Class

NASHVILLE – The draft picks are in, seven of them in all:

Alabama OT JC Latham (1st round, 7th overall)

Texas NT T’Vondre Sweat (2nd round,No.38 overall)

North Carolina LB Cedric Gray (4th round, No.106 overall)

Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (5th round, No.146 overall)

Tulane WR Jha’Quan Jackson (6th round, No.182 overall)

Miami (Fla.) LB James Williams (7th round, No.242 overall)

Michigan OLB Jaylen Harrell (7th round, No.252 overall)

Alabama Tackle JC Latham – Latham (6-6, 242) played in 41 games at Alabama over the past three seasons, with 27 starts. He was a first team All-SEC selection in 2023, when he started all 14 games at right tackle. Latham was also a second team Associated Press All-American in 2023.

Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat – The 6-foot-4, 366-pound Sweat was taken with the 38th overall pick after starring at the University of Texas.

North Carolina LB Cedric Gray – Gray, selected with the 106th overall pick, was a first team All-ACC performer in 2023, and a Butkus Award semifinalist.

Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. – Brownlee (5-10, 194) played the past two seasons at Louisville after playing his first three seasons at Florida State. Brownlee played in 48 career college games, with 37 starts, and he tallied 174 tackles, six interceptions, and 7.5 tackles for a loss.

Tulane WR Jha’Quan Jackson – Jackson was teammates with Titans running back Tyjae Spears at Tulane. Spears showed up at Jackson’s draft party in Louisiana, and they celebrated the life-changing phone call together.

Miami LB/S James Williams – Williams played safety with the Hurricanes, but he worked primarily at linebacker while at Senior Bowl practices after adding weight from the end of the season to work on a position change.

Michigan OLB Jaylen Harrell – Harrell (6-4, 247) played in 46 games for the Wolverines over the past four seasons, with 31 starts, and he recorded 78 tackles, eight sacks, 19 tackles for a loss and 11 quarterback hits.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

