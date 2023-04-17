Tennessee Titans 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 9.0

NASHVILLE – We’re now just 10 days from the start of the NFL Draft.

The mock drafts continue to change. The Titans are currently scheduled to pick 11th in the first round.

So, who will the Titans take? Let’s take our ninth tour of the mocks and see what 35 draft analysts think the Titans will do.

Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Charles Davis, NFL Network: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Ben Brown, Pro Football Focus: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida (at pick No.3 after trade)

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Diante Lee, The Athletic: QB Will Levis, Kentucky (at pick No.6 after trade)

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Rhett Lewis, NFL.com: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Joe Klatt, Fox Sports: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Walter Cherepinski, Walter Football: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Nick Suss, The Tennessean: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida (at No.6 after trade)

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Adam Rank, NFL.com: WR Jordan Addison, USC

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Cynthia, Frelund, NFL.com: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida (at No.3 after trade)

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: Darnell Wright, Tennessee (at pick 16 after trade)

Eric Edholm, NFL.com: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Calvin Watkins, Dallas Morning News: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Nate Davis, USA Today: OT Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State

Todd McShay, ESPN: OT Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Natalie Miller, Draftwire: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas (at pick 16 after trade)

SOURCE: TennesseeTitans.com

