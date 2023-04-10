Tennessee Titans 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 8.0

NASHVILLE – We’re now into April, and just over two weeks away from the NFL Draft.

The mock drafts continue to change.

The Titans are currently scheduled to pick 11th in the first round of the draft.

So, who will the Titans take?

Let’s take our eighth tour of the mocks and see what 30 draft analysts think the Titans will do.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (at pick No.2 after trade)

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida (at pick 3 after trade)

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: QB Will Levis, Kentucky (at pick 3 after trade)

Adam Rank, NFL.com: WR Jordan Addison, USC

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (at pick 3 after trade)

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Charles Davis, NFL Network: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Cynthia, Frelund, NFL.com: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Edge rusher Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State

John Schrock, NBC Sports Chicago: QB Will Levis, Kentucky (at pick 9 after trade)

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Walter Cherepinski, Walter Football: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee (at pick 16 after trade)

Eric Edholm, NFL.com: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Calvin Watkins, Dallas Morning News: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Nate Davis, USA Today: OT Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State

Todd McShay, ESPN: OT Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Natalie Miller, Draftwire: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas (at pick 16 after trade)

SOURCE: TennesseeTitans.com