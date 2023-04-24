Tennessee Titans 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 10.0

NASHVILLE – Oh man, we’re really getting close now.

The NFL Draft is now just three days away. The Titans are currently scheduled to pick 11th in the first round.

So, who will the Titans take? Let’s take our 10th tour of the mocks and see what draft analysts think the Titans will do.

Peter King, NBC Sports: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (at pick 3 after trade)

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State

Matt Fitzgerald, Barstool Sports: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (at pick 3 after trade)

Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: OL O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Brad Biggs, Chicago Trubune: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Justin Melo, The Draft Network: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (at pick 6 after trade)

Natalie Miller, Draftwire: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Walter Cherepinski, Walter Football: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Peter Schrager, NFL.com: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: WR Quentin Johnson, TCU

David Furones, Sun Sentinel: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Steve Serby, New York Post: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State

Calvin Watkins, Dallas Morning News: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: QB Will Levis, Kentucky (at pick 3 after trade)

Charles Davis, NFL Network: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Rhett Lewis, NFL.com: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Joe Klatt, Fox Sports: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Adam Rank, NFL.com: WR Jordan Addison, USC

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Cynthia, Frelund, NFL.com: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida (at No.3 after trade)

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Eric Edholm, NFL.com: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

