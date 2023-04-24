Tennessee Titans 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 10.0

NASHVILLE – Oh man, we’re really getting close now.
The NFL Draft is now just three days away. The Titans are currently scheduled to pick 11th in the first round.
So, who will the Titans take? Let’s take our 10th tour of the mocks and see what draft analysts think the Titans will do.
- Peter King, NBC Sports: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (at pick 3 after trade)
- Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State
- Matt Fitzgerald, Barstool Sports: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (at pick 3 after trade)
- Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com: OL O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Brad Biggs, Chicago Trubune: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Justin Melo, The Draft Network: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (at pick 6 after trade)
- Natalie Miller, Draftwire: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
- Walter Cherepinski, Walter Football: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Peter Schrager, NFL.com: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
- Will Brinson, CBS Sports: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
- Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: WR Quentin Johnson, TCU
- David Furones, Sun Sentinel: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State
- Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Steve Serby, New York Post: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State
- Calvin Watkins, Dallas Morning News: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia
- Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State
- Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: QB Will Levis, Kentucky (at pick 3 after trade)
- Charles Davis, NFL Network: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
- Rhett Lewis, NFL.com: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Joe Klatt, Fox Sports: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Adam Rank, NFL.com: WR Jordan Addison, USC
- Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State
- Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Cynthia, Frelund, NFL.com: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia
- Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida (at No.3 after trade)
- Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State
- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Eric Edholm, NFL.com: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
