Tennessee Titan Isaiah Wilson Arrested for DUI

Tennessee Titan Isaiah Wilson was arrested Friday night for DUI after his Dodge Challenger struck a concrete wall near the intersection of 25th Avenue North and Charlotte Avenue.

A witness reported that Wilson, 21, lost control of the car while doing “donuts” in the intersection, resulting in him hitting the concrete wall on the outbound side of Charlotte Avenue. Wilson showed indicators of impairment while performing standard field sobriety tasks. He agreed to a breath alcohol test, which registered .107%. The legal limit is .08%.

Bond for Wilson was set at $1,000. He was released from the Davidson County Detention Center at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.