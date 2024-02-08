Tennessee Tennis Senior Cabezas Claims SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – February 7, 2024 – Tennessee women’s tennis senior Sofia Cabezas’ impressive outing on Saturday against No. 7 NC State propelled her to win SEC Player of the Week. The conference announced on Wednesday that Cabezas had picked up the second weekly award of the season.

The Valencia, Venezuela, native collected her 65th career singles victory, taking down No. 3 Amelia Rajecki in a three-set battle, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5. The win marked her first victory over a top-five individual in her collegiate career and her second-ranked win of the young season.

“The SEC is tough as nails,” said head coach Alison Ojeda. “For Sofia to be awarded POTW is a fantastic and well-deserved honor. When we recruited her, we did so knowing she would be a program changer. She’s not just a good player, but she makes all of her teammates better. She leads in the locker room and on the tennis court. She’s someone every coach hopes to have the honor of coaching.”

In doubles, Cabezas and her partner, Elza Tomase recorded their first top-10 win of the season. After trailing, 3-5, at one point in the match, the Lady Vol duo stormed back to defeat No. 9 Sophie Abrams and Anna Zyryanova, 7-5, to clinch the doubles point. Cabezas provided an impressive showing in the match by dominating at the service line and imposing her presence at the net.

This marks the first time in Cabezas’s four-year career that she has earned a weekly conference honor. “Super excited and happy to earn this honor,” Cabezas said. “Very grateful for my coaches and my teammates that trust in me, they play a big part in all of this.”

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News