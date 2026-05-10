Tennessee Tech to Launch New Film and Screen Studies Minor for Fall 2026

Tennessee Tech Universitywill launch a new film and screen studies minor in fall 2026, offering students from any major the opportunity to explore the art, history and impact of film through a hands-on and interdisciplinary program.

Housed within Tech’s Department of Communication & Media, the 15-hour minor brings together courses and faculty expertise from across campus, including English, theatre, history and political science. The program is led by Teddy Burch, associate professor of journalism, who said the minor reflects both growing student interest in film and the evolving ways students engage with media.

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“We’ve just always felt that there’s an interest in film,” said Burch. “Today’s students are content creators. They’ve grown up working with video and storytelling, so there’s a natural connection there. This minor gives them a place to both understand film more deeply and to create it themselves.”

The curriculum blends theory and practice, requiring students to complete six hours of core coursework alongside nine hours of electives. Required courses include JOUR 3500 Visual Storytelling, a hands-on class focused on cinematography, editing and production, and an introductory course in film studies that explores how to critically analyze what appears on screen.

From there, students can tailor the minor to their interests through a wide range of electives. Offerings include courses such as JOUR 3120 Film and American Culture, which traces the relationship between film and major moments in U.S. history, and ENGL 4983 African Film Studies, which examines global cinema through cultural and social contexts. Special topics courses may also cover areas like scriptwriting, cinematography and even “B movies,” exploring films that have achieved cult status for their unconventional style.

Burch said the program is designed to be accessible and valuable for students across all fields of study.

“It’s a minor, so you could be a biology major or a nursing major—it doesn’t matter,” he said. “If you have a love for film, this is for you. You can deepen your understanding of why film resonates with you, while also gaining practical skills in storytelling and content creation that can apply to a wide range of careers.”

The launch of the minor follows the continued growth of Tech’s “Reel Tech” film festival, a campus event showcasing student-produced films. The festival just celebrated its second annual gathering, which marked a major expansion in both participation and attendance, drawing more than 130 attendees who viewed eight short films and three documentaries. Awards were also given for categories such as best narrative and best documentary.

“The work students are producing is just too good to keep in the classroom,” Burch said. “The festival gives them a platform to share that work, and it’s created a real sense of community around film on campus.”

Student films developed through Tech courses have already found success beyond campus, with entries earning recognition at regional festivals. Burch said the department hopes to continue building on that momentum with submissions to national and international competitions in the future.

The new minor is the latest addition to a growing list of academic offerings within the Department of Communication & Media, which has seen two consecutive years of enrollment increases. In recent years, the department has expanded its curriculum with courses in podcasting, event planning, computer-mediated communication, interviewing and multimedia storytelling.

Together, those additions reflect a broader effort to keep programming aligned with industry trends and student interests, while preparing graduates with versatile communication skills.

“Film and screen media are among the most influential forms of storytelling today,” Burch said. “This minor allows students to engage with that influence—whether that’s by analyzing it, creating it or applying those skills in their future careers.”

For more information on Tech’s Department of Communication & Media, visit www.tntech.edu/ceis/communication/.