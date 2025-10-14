Tennessee Tech to Host Event in Williamson County

Tennessee Tech University is making it easier than ever for Williamson County students to explore all the opportunities it has to offer, right in their hometown.

The university’s “Tech to You” event series will make an Oct. 21 stop at the Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center in the Claude Yates Annex of Franklin High School. Tech President Phil Oldham will be in attendance to greet prospective students, along with a handful of Tech faculty and admissions personnel.

“Tech to You is our way of bringing a glimpse of all that Tennessee Tech has to offer directly to students and families in Williamson County,” said Director of Admissions Jacob Cutshall. “Our admissions counselors and university recruitment team will be set up in Franklin with information, giveaways, refreshments and on-the-spot scholarship opportunities to those who qualify. We encourage prospective students to join us for a fun evening that could change their future!”

This year, the university will award Presidential Scholarships – guaranteed scholarships of up to $10,000 per year – for students in attendance who have been admitted for the fall 2026 semester and meet eligibility criteria.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to attend, but advanced registration is encouraged. Students and families can sign up at www.tntech.edu/techtoyou.

Admission to Tech is now open for fall 2026, and students are encouraged to apply early for the best chance of being eligible for scholarships. The priority application deadline for scholarships is Dec. 15. Learn more at www.tntech.edu/apply.

Tennessee Tech is rated as the number one public university in Tennessee by Money.com and ranked as a “Best National University” by U.S. News & World Report. The university offers more than 225 programs of study, and Tech grads leave with the least debt of all public universities in Tennessee.

The Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center is located at 104 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin.

