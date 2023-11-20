Tennessee Tech Packs The Factory at Franklin for “Tech to You,” Extends 46 Scholarship Offers

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Tennessee Tech University took its “students first” message to Williamson County last week, packing The Factory at Franklin for the final “Tech to You” of the season. The event series has brought university leaders across the state to meet prospective students in their hometowns through an evening of giveaways, food and one-on-one discussions with Tech faculty and staff.

At the event, Tech President Phil Oldham and First Lady Kari Oldham delivered remarks to an audience of more than 250 students and families, while representatives from each of the university’s colleges and schools were on hand to meet individually with attendees.

Tech also extended 46 in-person scholarship offers ranging in value from $3,000 to $10,000 per year. The university’s Presidential Scholars program offers guaranteed scholarships to high school students meeting the minimum GPA and ACT criteria who apply for admission before the Dec. 15 deadline.

1 of 9

“We’ve been visiting communities across the state to help prospective students discover all that Tech has to offer, and Franklin was the perfect place to bring these events to a close for the season,” said Tech President Phil Oldham. “Kari and I have a student enrolled at Tech ourselves, so we understand this is a personal decision for students and their families. More than 400 Williamson County natives currently attend Tech and we want local high school students to know there’s room for them on Tech’s campus, too. That’s why we’re offering guaranteed on-campus housing to freshmen who apply before the Dec. 15 deadline and why we’re providing more scholarships for more students through our Presidential Scholars program. We invite prospective students to make the short drive to Cookeville to visit campus for themselves and learn what it means to live Wings Up as a Golden Eagle.”

Tennessee Tech is ranked as a “Best National University” by U.S. News & Report. The university offers more than 200 programs of study and Tech graduates leave with the least debt of all public universities in the state. In fact, based on total cost and alumni earnings, Tech provides students with the highest return on investment for any public university in Tennessee, according to PayScale.

Learn more about how to schedule a VIP campus visit to Tech at tntech.edu/visit.