Tennessee Tech Dominate TSU in Lopsided Victory

September 27, 2025 — Tennessee Tech crushed Tennessee State 35-8 at Nissan Stadium, improving to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play while the Tigers fell to 1-3.

The Golden Eagles dominated from the start, with Quintell Quinn scoring on a 67-yard run on the second play. Tennessee Tech led 21-0 at halftime and extended it to 35-0 before Tennessee State finally scored late in the third quarter.

Rushing Attack Dominates

Tennessee Tech’s ground game was unstoppable, totaling 281 yards on 39 carries for 7.2 yards per attempt. Quinn led with 107 yards and a touchdown, while Q’Daryius Jennings added 71 yards and a score.

Quarterback Statistics

Quarterback Team Comp Att Yards TD INT Sacks Kekoa Visperas TTU 9 16 103 1 0 3 Jonathan Palmer TSU 13 25 127 0 1 2 Byron McNair TSU 8 14 114 0 2 2

Defense Stifles Tigers

Tennessee Tech’s defense limited Tennessee State to 49 rushing yards and forced three interceptions, including Andrew Smith’s 94-yard pick-six in the third quarter that made it 35-0.

Running Back Statistics

Running Back Team Att Yards TD Long Avg Quintell Quinn TTU 7 107 1 67 15.3 Q’Daryius Jennings TTU 6 71 1 45 11.8 Obie Sanni TTU 7 57 0 45 8.1 Kendric Rhymes TSU 15 31 0 8 2.1 Zack Simmons-Brown TSU 9 19 0 18 2.1

Tennessee State managed just 290 total yards and converted only five of 15 third downs. The Tigers added a late safety on a blocked punt, but the game was already decided. Tennessee Tech won the turnover battle 4-2 and controlled possession for over 26 minutes.

